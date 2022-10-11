 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News