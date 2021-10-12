Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
