Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
