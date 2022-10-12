 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News