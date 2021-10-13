Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.