Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

