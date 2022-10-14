Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
