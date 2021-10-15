Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
