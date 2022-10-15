Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will se…