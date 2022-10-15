 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

