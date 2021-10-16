Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.