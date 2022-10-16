Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.