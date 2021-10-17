 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

