Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

