Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see hi…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mi…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn people will se…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a qu…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.