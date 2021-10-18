For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Aubur…