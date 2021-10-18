Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.