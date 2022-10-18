This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
