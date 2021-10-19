This evening in Auburn: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Au…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Aubur…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Ex…