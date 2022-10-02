Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
