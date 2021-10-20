Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipi…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Ex…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Aubur…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.