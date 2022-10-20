Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

