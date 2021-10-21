This evening in Auburn: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
