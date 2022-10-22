For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks should see hi…
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The Auburn area should …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tom…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is on…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today.…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.