Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

