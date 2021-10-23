This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
