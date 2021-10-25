Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.