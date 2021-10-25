For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
