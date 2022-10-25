Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.