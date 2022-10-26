This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
