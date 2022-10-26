Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.