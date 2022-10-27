Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
