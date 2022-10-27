 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

