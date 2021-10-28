Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.