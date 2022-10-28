Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
