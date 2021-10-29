Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.