Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
