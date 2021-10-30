Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
