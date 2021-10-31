Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.