For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
