Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

