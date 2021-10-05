Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
