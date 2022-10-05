For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
