Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County