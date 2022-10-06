Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach th…
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to r…