Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.