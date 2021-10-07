 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

