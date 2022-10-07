Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach th…
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and vari…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.