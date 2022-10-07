 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News