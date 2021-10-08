 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

