Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expecte…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …