 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News