Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

