 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News