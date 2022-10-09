Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.