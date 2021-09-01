 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

