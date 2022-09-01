For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
