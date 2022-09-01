 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

