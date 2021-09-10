 Skip to main content
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

