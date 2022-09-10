Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
