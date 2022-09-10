 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

