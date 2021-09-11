For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain to…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The …
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area w…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see war…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It l…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Today's c…