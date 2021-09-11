 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News