Auburn's evening forecast: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thur…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperature…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Part…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Period…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesd…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn pe…