Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

