This evening in Auburn: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
