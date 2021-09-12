Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.