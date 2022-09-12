Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thur…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Part…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn pe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Keep …