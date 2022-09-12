Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.